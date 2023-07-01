Cégkönyvtár
National Legal Aid & Defender Association
    The National Legal Aid & Defender Association (NLADA) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1911. It is the oldest and largest association in the US dedicated to providing legal services to those who cannot afford counsel. NLADA has played a significant role in establishing the public defender system, setting standards for legal representation, and advocating for important legal legislation. The organization serves as a collective voice for civil legal aid and public defender services, offering advocacy, training, technical assistance, and insurance programs to its members, which include legal professionals and institutions.

    nlada.org
    Weboldal
    1911
    Alapítás éve
    31
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $1M-$10M
    Becsült bevétel
    Székhely

