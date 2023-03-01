Cégkönyvtár
National Institutes of Health
National Institutes of Health Fizetések

National Institutes of Health fizetési tartománya $74,625 teljes kompenzációban évente Üzleti elemző alsó végén $167,280 Informatikus felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól National Institutes of Health. Utoljára frissítve: 7/27/2025

$160K

Adattudós
Median $90K
Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $150K
Orvosbiológiai mérnök
$151K

Üzleti elemző
$74.6K
Informatikus
$167K
Gépészmérnök
$80.4K
Programmenedzser
$157K
Projektmenedzser
$149K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a National Institutes of Health-nél a Informatikus at the Common Range Average level, évi $167,280 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A National Institutes of Health-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $149,625.

