Cégkönyvtár
National Institute of Standards and Technology
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

National Institute of Standards and Technology Fizetések

National Institute of Standards and Technology fizetési tartománya $60,300 teljes kompenzációban évente Szoftverfejlesztő alsó végén $195,020 Technikai projektmenedzser felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól National Institute of Standards and Technology. Utoljára frissítve: 7/27/2025

$160K

Kapjon fizetést, ne manipulálják

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk le, és rendszeresen elérünk 30ezer dollár+ (néha 300ezer dollár+) emeléseket.Tárgyalni a fizetését vagy az Ön önéletrajzát átnézni valódi szakértők által - olyan toborzók, akik naponta ezzel foglalkoznak.

Hardvermérnök
$129K
Optikai mérnök
$82.4K
Szoftverfejlesztő
$60.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Technikai projektmenedzser
$195K
Hiányzik a címe?

Keressen minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalon vagy adja hozzá a fizetését az oldal feloldásához.


GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a National Institute of Standards and Technology-nél a Technikai projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level, évi $195,020 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A National Institute of Standards and Technology-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $105,880.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a National Institute of Standards and Technology-nél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Google
  • Microsoft
  • Facebook
  • Stripe
  • Roblox
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források