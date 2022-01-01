Cégkönyvtár
Natera Fizetések

Natera fizetési tartománya $80,400 teljes kompenzációban évente Üzleti elemző alsó végén $314,420 Kiberbiztonság elemző felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Natera. Utoljára frissítve: 7/27/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $186K

Backend szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Minőségbiztosítási (QA) szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Termékvezető
Median $190K
Adattudós
Median $130K

Egészségügyi informatika

Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
Median $313K
Üzleti elemző
$80.4K
Adatelemző
$93K
Pénzügyi elemző
$310K
Marketing
$189K
Kiberbiztonság elemző
$314K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Natera-nél a Kiberbiztonság elemző at the Common Range Average level, évi $314,420 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Natera-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $188,940.

