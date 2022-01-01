Cégkönyvtár
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Fizetések

Morgan Stanley fizetési tartománya $22,432 teljes kompenzációban évente Szoftverfejlesztő alsó végén $399,990 Hardvermérnök felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Morgan Stanley. Utoljára frissítve: 7/25/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
L3 $22.4K
L4 $33.4K
L5 $60.8K

Backend szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Minőségbiztosítási (QA) szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Adatmérnök

Üzleti elemző
L3 $99K
L4 $118K
L5 $184K
Befektetési bankár
Analyst $140K
Associate $246K
Vice President $330K

Adattudós
L3 $131K
L4 $159K
L5 $253K

Kvantitatív kutató

Termékvezető
L3 $177K
L4 $131K
L5 $197K
L6 $353K
Pénzügyi elemző
L3 $104K
L4 $125K
L5 $245K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
L3 $29.6K
L4 $37.3K
L5 $71.3K
L6 $100K
Informatikus
Median $135K
Projektmenedzser
Median $135K
Könyvelő
Median $115K
Emberi erőforrások
Median $160K
Jogi
Median $187K
Marketing
Median $120K
Megoldásépítész
Median $94.1K

Adatarchitekt

Adminisztratív asszisztens
$99.5K
Üzleti működés
$91.5K
Üzleti működési vezető
$296K
Üzletfejlesztés
$92.5K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$50.1K
Ügyfélmenedzsment
$49.2K
Adatelemző
$58.6K
Hardvermérnök
$400K
Menedzsment tanácsadó
$60.3K
Marketing operációk
$63.5K
Termék dizájn vezető
$129K
Programmenedzser
$196K
Toborzó
$161K
Szabályozási ügyek
$149K
Értékesítés
$151K
Kiberbiztonság elemző
$79.6K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$125K
UX kutató
$99.5K
Kockázati tőkés
$121K

Munkatárs

Elemző

GYIK

