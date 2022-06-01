Merge Fizetések

Cégkönyvtár
Merge fizetési tartománya $67,163 teljes kompenzációban évente Üzleti elemző alsó végén $248,750 Emberi erőforrások felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Merge. Utoljára frissítve: 7/29/2025

$160K

Üzleti elemző
$67.2K
Emberi erőforrások
$249K
Termékvezető
$77.2K

Projektmenedzser
$111K
Értékesítés
$184K
Szoftverfejlesztő
$106K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Merge-nél a Emberi erőforrások at the Common Range Average level, évi $248,750 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Merge-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $108,508.

