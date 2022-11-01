Cégkönyvtár
MediaKind
MediaKind Fizetések

MediaKind fizetési tartománya $48,019 teljes kompenzációban évente Megoldásépítész alsó végén $402,000 Értékesítés felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól MediaKind. Utoljára frissítve: 7/24/2025

$160K

Termékvezető
$179K
Értékesítés
$402K
Szoftverfejlesztő
$191K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

46 21
46 21
Megoldásépítész
$48K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$70.5K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a MediaKind-nél a Értékesítés at the Common Range Average level, évi $402,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A MediaKind-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $179,100.

