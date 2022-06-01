Cégkönyvtár
Medable
Medable Fizetések

Medable fizetési tartománya $120,600 teljes kompenzációban évente Technikai projektmenedzser alsó végén $333,660 Szoftverfejlesztési vezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Medable. Utoljára frissítve: 7/23/2025

$160K

Pénzügyi elemző
$125K
Termékdizájner
$294K
Termékvezető
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

45 21
45 21
Szoftverfejlesztő
$128K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$334K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$121K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Medable is Szoftverfejlesztési vezető at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $333,660. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Medable is $139,553.

