    LoanStreet is an online platform that simplifies the process of sharing, managing, and analyzing loans for credit unions, banks, and direct lenders. Founded in 2013, the company aims to create a more efficient and transparent way to connect lenders and investors and administer their loans. Today, hundreds of financial institutions rely on LoanStreet's automated platform to access a nationwide network of lenders and investors, track their loan portfolio's performance, and grow and diversify their balance sheet.

    http://www.loan-street.com
    Weboldal
    2013
    Alapítás éve
    126
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $10M-$50M
    Becsült bevétel
    Székhely

