Cégkönyvtár
LivWell
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Fő betekintések
  • Közreműködjön valami egyedivel a LivWell-ről, ami hasznos lehet másoknak (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    LivWell is a vertically integrated cannabis retailer that has been serving quality cannabis since 2009. They cultivate, research, extract, and manufacture their own brands to offer quality products across multiple categories. LivWell is dedicated to quality in every aspect of the business and has a responsibility to move the industry forward. They prioritize educating the public about cannabis and providing customers with the information they need to enjoy LivWell cannabis products safely and responsibly.

    http://www.livwell.com
    Weboldal
    2009
    Alapítás éve
    751
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $100M-$250M
    Becsült bevétel
    Székhely

    Ellenőrzött fizetések a beérkező levelek között

    Feliratkozás a ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapja a kompenzáció részleteinek bontását. Tudjon meg többet

    Ez az oldal védett a reCAPTCHA által, és a Google Adatvédelmi irányelvei és a Szolgáltatási feltételei érvényesek.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a LivWell-nél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Snap
    • Facebook
    • Stripe
    • Roblox
    • Tesla
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források