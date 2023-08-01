Cégkönyvtár
LINE
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

LINE Fizetések

LINE fizetési tartománya $19,962 teljes kompenzációban évente Szövegíró alsó végén $73,376 Adattudós felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól LINE. Utoljára frissítve: 7/26/2025

$160K

Kapjon fizetést, ne manipulálják

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk le, és rendszeresen elérünk 30ezer dollár+ (néha 300ezer dollár+) emeléseket.Tárgyalni a fizetését vagy az Ön önéletrajzát átnézni valódi szakértők által - olyan toborzók, akik naponta ezzel foglalkoznak.

Szoftverfejlesztő
L1 $41K
L2 $55.2K
L3 $61.3K
L4 $71.4K
Üzleti elemző
$59.6K
Szövegíró
$20K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Adattudós
$73.4K
Marketing
$25.1K
Termékdizájner
$42K
Termékvezető
$64K
Programmenedzser
$35.8K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$63.9K
Hiányzik a címe?

Keressen minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalon vagy adja hozzá a fizetését az oldal feloldásához.


GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a LINE-nél a Adattudós at the Common Range Average level, évi $73,376 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A LINE-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $57,385.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a LINE-nél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Google
  • Flipkart
  • Uber
  • Amazon
  • Intuit
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források