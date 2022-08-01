Cégkönyvtár
January Technologies Fizetések

January Technologies fizetési tartománya $142,000 teljes kompenzációban évente Szoftverfejlesztő alsó végén $310,545 Szoftverfejlesztési vezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól January Technologies. Utoljára frissítve: 7/25/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $142K
Emberi erőforrások
$242K
Emberierőforrás-menedzsment
$281K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$311K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a January Technologies-nél a Szoftverfejlesztési vezető at the Common Range Average level, évi $310,545 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A January Technologies-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $261,803.

