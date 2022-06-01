Cégkönyvtár
Introhive
Introhive Fizetések

Introhive fizetési tartománya $51,228 teljes kompenzációban évente Projektmenedzser alsó végén $66,257 Termékdizájner felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Introhive. Utoljára frissítve: 7/26/2025

$160K

Termékdizájner
$66.3K
Projektmenedzser
$51.2K
Szoftverfejlesztő
$62.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Introhive-nél a Termékdizájner at the Common Range Average level, évi $66,257 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Introhive-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $62,692.

Egyéb források