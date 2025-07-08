Cégkönyvtár
Hinduja Group
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Hinduja Group Fizetések

Hinduja Group fizetési tartománya $2,025 teljes kompenzációban évente Termékvezető alsó végén $31,537 Menedzsment tanácsadó felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Hinduja Group. Utoljára frissítve: 7/27/2025

$160K

Kapjon fizetést, ne manipulálják

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk le, és rendszeresen elérünk 30ezer dollár+ (néha 300ezer dollár+) emeléseket.Tárgyalni a fizetését vagy az Ön önéletrajzát átnézni valódi szakértők által - olyan toborzók, akik naponta ezzel foglalkoznak.

Menedzsment tanácsadó
$31.5K
Gépészmérnök
$12.4K
Termékvezető
$2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Értékesítés
$11.3K
Hiányzik a címe?

Keressen minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalon vagy adja hozzá a fizetését az oldal feloldásához.


GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Hinduja Group-nél a Menedzsment tanácsadó at the Common Range Average level, évi $31,537 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Hinduja Group-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $11,826.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a Hinduja Group-nél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Netflix
  • SoFi
  • Flipkart
  • LinkedIn
  • Stripe
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források