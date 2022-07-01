Cégkönyvtár
hims & hers Fizetések

hims & hers fizetési tartománya $140,250 teljes kompenzációban évente Pénzügyi elemző alsó végén $482,575 Ipari formatervező felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól hims & hers. Utoljára frissítve: 8/5/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $200K

Backend szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Termékdizájner
Median $150K
Termékvezető
Median $205K

Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
Median $250K
Üzleti elemző
$176K
Adatelemző
$171K
Adattudományi vezető
$402K
Pénzügyi elemző
$140K
Ipari formatervező
$483K
Marketing
$239K
Projektmenedzser
$176K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a hims & hers-nél a Ipari formatervező at the Common Range Average level, évi $482,575 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A hims & hers-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $200,000.

