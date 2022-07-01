Cégkönyvtár
Geneva Trading
Geneva Trading Fizetések

Geneva Trading fizetési tartománya $77,345 teljes kompenzációban évente Informatikus alsó végén $267,330 Szoftverfejlesztő felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Geneva Trading. Utoljára frissítve: 7/27/2025

$160K

Adattudós
$163K
Informatikus
$77.3K
Szoftverfejlesztő
$267K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Geneva Trading-nél a Szoftverfejlesztő at the Common Range Average level, évi $267,330 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Geneva Trading-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $163,200.

