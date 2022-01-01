Cégkönyvtár
Fortanix
Fortanix Fizetések

Fortanix fizetési tartománya $35,074 teljes kompenzációban évente Szoftverfejlesztő alsó végén $183,080 Termékvezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Fortanix. Utoljára frissítve: 7/26/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $35.1K
Emberi erőforrások
$138K
Termékvezető
$183K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$105K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Fortanix-nél a Termékvezető at the Common Range Average level, évi $183,080 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Fortanix-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $121,189.

Egyéb források