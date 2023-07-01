Cégkönyvtár
Electra.aero
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Fő betekintések
  • Közreműködjön valami egyedivel a Electra.aero-ről, ami hasznos lehet másoknak (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    Electra is an innovative aerospace company focused on creating hybrid-electric aircraft for urban and regional mobility. Their goal is to reduce carbon emissions in aviation by developing clean, quiet, and environmentally friendly airplanes that can operate without traditional runways. With support from major players in the aerospace industry, Electra aims to revolutionize the field with their disruptive ideas and world-class team of engineers. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, they also have operations in Cambridge, MA, and Switzerland, and are experiencing rapid growth.

    electra.aero
    Weboldal
    2020
    Alapítás éve
    31
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $1M-$10M
    Becsült bevétel
    Székhely

    Ellenőrzött fizetések a beérkező levelek között

    Feliratkozás a ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapja a kompenzáció részleteinek bontását. Tudjon meg többet

    Ez az oldal védett a reCAPTCHA által, és a Google Adatvédelmi irányelvei és a Szolgáltatási feltételei érvényesek.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a Electra.aero-nél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Databricks
    • Apple
    • Pinterest
    • Dropbox
    • PayPal
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források