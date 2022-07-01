Cégkönyvtár
Critical Start
Critical Start Fizetések

Critical Start fizetési tartománya $55,275 teljes kompenzációban évente Kiberbiztonság elemző alsó végén $189,050 Szoftverfejlesztési vezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Critical Start. Utoljára frissítve: 8/4/2025

$160K

Kiberbiztonság elemző
$55.3K
Szoftverfejlesztő
$120K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$189K

GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Critical Start-nél a Szoftverfejlesztési vezető at the Common Range Average level, évi $189,050 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Critical Start-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $119,595.

Egyéb források