Cogoport Fizetések

Cogoport fizetési tartománya $12,572 teljes kompenzációban évente Termékdizájner alsó végén $35,261 Termékvezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Cogoport. Utoljára frissítve: 8/4/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $16.9K

Backend szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Termékdizájner
Median $12.6K

UX tervező

Üzletfejlesztés
$18.8K

Termékvezető
$35.3K
GYIK

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Cogoport è Termékvezető at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $35,261. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Cogoport è di $17,883.

