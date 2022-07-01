Cégkönyvtár
Cognira
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Cognira Fizetések

Cognira fizetési tartománya $9,768 teljes kompenzációban évente Emberi erőforrások alsó végén $104,475 Adattudós felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Cognira. Utoljára frissítve: 8/3/2025

$160K

Kapjon fizetést, ne manipulálják

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk le, és rendszeresen elérünk 30ezer dollár+ (néha 300ezer dollár+) emeléseket.Tárgyalni a fizetését vagy az Ön önéletrajzát átnézni valódi szakértők által - olyan toborzók, akik naponta ezzel foglalkoznak.

Adattudós
$104K
Emberi erőforrások
$9.8K
Szoftverfejlesztő
$73.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
Hiányzik a címe?

Keressen minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalon vagy adja hozzá a fizetését az oldal feloldásához.


GYIK

Den høyest betalende rollen rapportert hos Cognira er Adattudós at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensasjon på $104,475. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuell aksjekompensasjon og bonuser.
Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos Cognira er $73,500.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a Cognira-nél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Databricks
  • Spotify
  • PayPal
  • Intuit
  • Snap
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források