Coforge Fizetések

Coforge fizetési tartománya $5,492 teljes kompenzációban évente Emberi erőforrások alsó végén $263,675 Üzleti működés felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Coforge. Utoljára frissítve: 8/3/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $20.3K

Backend szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Üzleti működés
$264K
Üzleti elemző
$42.7K

Adattudós
$48.7K
Pénzügyi elemző
$9.8K
Emberi erőforrások
$5.5K
Informatikus
$69.3K
Termékdizájner
$27K
Termékvezető
$131K
Megoldásépítész
$40.8K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$114K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Coforge-nél a Üzleti működés at the Common Range Average level, évi $263,675 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Coforge-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $42,673.

