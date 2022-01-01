Cégkönyvtár
Clarifai Fizetések

Clarifai fizetési tartománya $26,376 teljes kompenzációban évente Toborzó alsó végén $211,050 Technikai projektmenedzser felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Clarifai. Utoljára frissítve: 8/4/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $175K

Kutatótudós

Adattudós
$53.3K
Toborzó
$26.4K

Értékesítés
$126K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$211K
