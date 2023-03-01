Cégkönyvtár
City of Seattle
City of Seattle Fizetések

City of Seattle fizetési tartománya $96,361 teljes kompenzációban évente Technikai projektmenedzser alsó végén $201,000 Villamosmérnök felső végén között terjed.

$160K

Üzleti működési vezető
$172K
Üzleti elemző
$161K
Építőmérnök
$127K

Villamosmérnök
$201K
Informatikus
$134K
Programmenedzser
$105K
Projektmenedzser
$153K
Szoftverfejlesztő
$152K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$96.4K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a City of Seattle-nél a Villamosmérnök at the Common Range Average level, évi $201,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A City of Seattle-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $152,235.

Egyéb források