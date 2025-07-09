Cégkönyvtár
CGS Fizetések

CGS fizetési tartománya $33,690 teljes kompenzációban évente Emberi erőforrások alsó végén $196,980 Technikai projektmenedzser felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól CGS. Utoljára frissítve: 8/1/2025

Ügyfélszolgálat
$34.7K
Emberi erőforrások
$33.7K
Értékesítés
$55.5K

Szoftverfejlesztő
$62.1K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$197K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a CGS-nél a Technikai projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level, évi $196,980 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A CGS-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $55,497.

