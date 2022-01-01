Cégkönyvtár
British Airways
British Airways Fizetések

British Airways fizetési tartománya $4,973 teljes kompenzációban évente Ügyfélszolgálat alsó végén $199,000 Technikai projektmenedzser felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól British Airways. Utoljára frissítve: 8/6/2025

Termékdizájner
Median $86.2K

UX tervező

Könyvelő
$76.2K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$5K

Adattudós
$102K
Informatikus
$32.6K
Termékvezető
$54.6K
Értékesítés
$71.4K
Szoftverfejlesztő
$158K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$199K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a British Airways-nél a Technikai projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level, évi $199,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A British Airways-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $76,200.

