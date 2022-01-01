Cégkönyvtár
Blend
Blend Fizetések

Blend fizetési tartománya $47,865 teljes kompenzációban évente Adattudós alsó végén $357,500 Szoftverfejlesztő felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Blend. Utoljára frissítve: 8/4/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
IC2 $167K
IC3 $213K
IC4 $266K
IC5 $358K

Backend szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Értékesítés
Median $175K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
Median $295K

Könyvelő
$107K
Üzleti elemző
$113K
Ügyfélmenedzsment
$219K
Adattudós
$47.9K
Marketing operációk
$185K
Termékdizájner
$166K
Termékvezető
Median $220K
Programmenedzser
$174K
Projektmenedzser
$169K
Toborzó
$93.1K
Értékesítési mérnök
$216K
Kiberbiztonság elemző
$199K
Megoldásépítész
$276K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$157K
Hiányzik a címe?

Keressen minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalon vagy adja hozzá a fizetését az oldal feloldásához.


GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Blend-nél a Szoftverfejlesztő at the IC5 level, évi $357,500 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Blend-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $180,035.

