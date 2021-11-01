Cégkönyvtár
Biofourmis Fizetések

Biofourmis fizetési tartománya $24,134 teljes kompenzációban évente Szoftverfejlesztő alsó végén $439,185 Termékvezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Biofourmis. Utoljára frissítve: 7/25/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $24.1K

Backend szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Adattudós
$83.6K
Informatikus
$79.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Termékvezető
$439K
Toborzó
$99.5K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$50.1K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Biofourmis-nél a Termékvezető at the Common Range Average level, évi $439,185 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Biofourmis-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $81,590.

