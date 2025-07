Our mission – build AI that has taste, knows user needs, and helps create beautiful easy-to-use products. Most apps today feel dull and uninspired. The cost of building software decreases, and so does the quality of user experience and individuality that products once had. Let's change this together.

We're a small passionate team who previously worked on products used by millions of people. Funded by leading early-stage EU funds and angels from Canva, and WhatsApp.