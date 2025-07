Axsome Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders, AXS-07 for migraine, AXS-12 for narcolepsy, and AXS-14 for fibromyalgia. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Duke University for evaluating AXS-05 in smoking cessation.