Amdocs Fizetések

Amdocs fizetési tartománya $10,453 teljes kompenzációban évente Adatelemző alsó végén $537,300 Emberi erőforrások felső végén között terjed.

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
L1 $11.4K
L2 $12.8K
L3 $17.1K
L4 $28K

Backend szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Minőségbiztosítási (QA) szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Termelési szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

DevOps mérnök

Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
Median $35.3K
Termékvezető
Median $107K

Megoldásépítész
Median $170K
Értékesítés
Median $240K
Könyvelő
$70.4K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$49.3K
Üzleti elemző
$112K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$166K
Ügyfélmenedzsment
$95.4K
Adatelemző
$10.5K
Adattudós
$41.5K
Hardvermérnök
$339K
Emberi erőforrások
$537K
Informatikus
$17.4K
Menedzsment tanácsadó
$76.9K
Marketing
$122K
Termékdizájner
$39.8K
Programmenedzser
$49.8K
Projektmenedzser
$36K
Értékesítési mérnök
$194K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Amdocs-nél a Emberi erőforrások at the Common Range Average level, évi $537,300 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Amdocs-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $60,079.

