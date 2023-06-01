Cégkönyvtár
ALX Oncology
Fő betekintések
    • Rólunk

    ALX Oncology Holdings is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for cancer patients in the US. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic for various oncology indications. The company also has a pre-clinical program focusing on the development of ALTA-002, a SIRPa TRAAC that engages the immune response to cancer. ALX has collaboration and license agreements with Merck, Zymeworks, Tallac Therapeutics, and Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco.

    http://alxoncology.com
    Weboldal
    2015
    Alapítás éve
    58
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $10M-$50M
    Becsült bevétel
    Székhely

    Egyéb források