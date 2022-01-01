Allen Institute for AI Fizetések

Cégkönyvtár
Allen Institute for AI fizetési tartománya $111,976 teljes kompenzációban évente Emberi erőforrások alsó végén $189,720 Adattudós felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Allen Institute for AI. Utoljára frissítve: 7/29/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $182K
Adattudós
$190K
Emberi erőforrások
$112K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

Termékdizájner
$132K
A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Allen Institute for AI-nél a Adattudós at the Common Range Average level, évi $189,720 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Allen Institute for AI-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $157,150.

