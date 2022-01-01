Cégkönyvtár
Air Liquide
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Air Liquide Fizetések

Air Liquide fizetési tartománya $3,681 teljes kompenzációban évente Pénzügyi elemző alsó végén $124,773 UX kutató felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Air Liquide. Utoljára frissítve: 8/5/2025

$160K

Kapjon fizetést, ne manipulálják

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk le, és rendszeresen elérünk 30ezer dollár+ (néha 300ezer dollár+) emeléseket.Tárgyalni a fizetését vagy az Ön önéletrajzát átnézni valódi szakértők által - olyan toborzók, akik naponta ezzel foglalkoznak.

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $63.8K
Könyvelő
$35.3K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$17.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

55 9
55 9
Orvosbiológiai mérnök
$84.6K
Üzleti elemző
$58.7K
Üzletfejlesztés
$45.4K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$31.6K
Adatelemző
$80.4K
Adattudós
$122K
Villamosmérnök
$104K
Pénzügyi elemző
$3.7K
Informatikus
$99.5K
Gépészmérnök
$17.8K
Projektmenedzser
$119K
Megoldásépítész
$19.1K
Teljes juttatási csomag
$16.6K
UX kutató
$125K
Hiányzik a címe?

Keressen minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalon vagy adja hozzá a fizetését az oldal feloldásához.


GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Air Liquide-nél a UX kutató at the Common Range Average level, évi $124,773 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Air Liquide-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $58,667.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a Air Liquide-nél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Doctolib
  • Cure.Fit
  • Dialogue
  • Mindbody
  • Tempo
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források