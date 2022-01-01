Afiniti Fizetések

Cégkönyvtár
Afiniti fizetési tartománya $5,797 teljes kompenzációban évente Adatelemző alsó végén $189,050 Termékdizájner felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Afiniti. Utoljára frissítve: 7/30/2025

$160K

Adattudós
Median $139K
Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $7K
Üzleti elemző
$79.6K

Adatelemző
$5.8K
Pénzügyi elemző
$21.4K
Marketing
$19.9K
Termékdizájner
$189K
Termékvezető
$17.3K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$166K
Megoldásépítész
$129K
GYIK

Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos Afiniti er Termékdizájner at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $189,050. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Afiniti er $50,497.

