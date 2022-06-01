Cégkönyvtár
AeroVironment
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

AeroVironment Fizetések

AeroVironment fizetési tartománya $120,600 teljes kompenzációban évente Toborzó alsó végén $190,375 Szoftverfejlesztő felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól AeroVironment. Utoljára frissítve: 7/29/2025

$160K

Kapjon fizetést, ne manipulálják

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk le, és rendszeresen elérünk 30ezer dollár+ (néha 300ezer dollár+) emeléseket.Tárgyalni a fizetését vagy az Ön önéletrajzát átnézni valódi szakértők által - olyan toborzók, akik naponta ezzel foglalkoznak.

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $190K
Gépészmérnök
$151K
Toborzó
$121K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Hiányzik a címe?

Keressen minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalon vagy adja hozzá a fizetését az oldal feloldásához.


GYIK

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá AeroVironment er Szoftverfejlesztő með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $190,375. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá AeroVironment er $150,750.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a AeroVironment-nél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Skillsoft
  • HPE
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Oliver Wyman
  • Cognizant
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források