2U Fizetések

2U fizetési tartománya $64,631 teljes kompenzációban évente Projektmenedzser alsó végén $295,764 Pénzügyi elemző felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól 2U. Utoljára frissítve: 7/30/2025

Szoftverfejlesztő
Software Engineer I $107K
Software Engineer III $159K

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Webhely megbízhatósági mérnök

Termékvezető
Median $133K
Üzleti elemző
$123K

Adatelemző
$86.1K
Adattudós
$199K
Pénzügyi elemző
$296K
Emberi erőforrások
$127K
Marketing
$150K
Marketing operációk
$103K
Termékdizájner
$80.9K
Projektmenedzser
$64.6K
Kiberbiztonság elemző
$144K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$224K
UX kutató
$216K
GYIK

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v 2U je Pénzügyi elemző at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $295,764. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v 2U je $133,000.

