Cégkönyvtár
24-7 Intouch
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Fő betekintések
  • Közreműködjön valami egyedivel a 24-7 Intouch-ről, ami hasznos lehet másoknak (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    24-7 Intouch is a global contact center outsourcing company that delivers innovative, quality-driven, customer service solutions, across all industry segments. Using the most advanced technology, comprehensive insights, and brand specialists for each account, 24-7 Intouch is able to provide a multichannel approach, via voice, live chat, e-mail and social media management. This customizable, customer care method allows clients to utilize business insights to deliver lifetime customer loyalty and increase incremental revenue. The 24-7 Intouch team takes pride in creating a top to bottom brand alignment for clients to create the ideal customer experience.

    http://www.24-7intouch.com
    Weboldal
    2001
    Alapítás éve
    9,080
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $1B-$10B
    Becsült bevétel
    Székhely

    Ellenőrzött fizetések a beérkező levelek között

    Feliratkozás a ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapja a kompenzáció részleteinek bontását. Tudjon meg többet

    Ez az oldal védett a reCAPTCHA által, és a Google Adatvédelmi irányelvei és a Szolgáltatási feltételei érvényesek.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a 24-7 Intouch-nél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Snap
    • Facebook
    • Dropbox
    • Google
    • Apple
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források