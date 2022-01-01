Cégkönyvtár
23andMe
23andMe Fizetések

23andMe fizetési tartománya $48,634 teljes kompenzációban évente Termékdizájner alsó végén $305,520 Marketing felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól 23andMe. Utoljára frissítve: 8/2/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
L1 $137K
L3 $203K
L4 $250K
Üzleti elemző
$181K
Adatelemző
$147K

Adattudós
$228K
Pénzügyi elemző
$175K
Marketing
$306K
Termékdizájner
$48.6K
Programmenedzser
$227K
Toborzó
$242K
Kiberbiztonság elemző
$204K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$269K
UX kutató
$173K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a 23andMe-nél a Marketing at the Common Range Average level, évi $305,520 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A 23andMe-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $203,593.

