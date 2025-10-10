Svi nazivi
Znanstvenik Podataka

Brno, Czech Republic

Znanstvenik Podataka Icon

Znanstvenik Podataka Plaća u Brno, Czech Republic

CZK 957,867

Medijan ukupne naknade

Sve Razine

Tvrtka

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv razine

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U tvrtki

Ukupna naknada

Osnovna | Dionice (god) | Bonus
Objave zajednice

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...

79 23
79 23

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

68 10
68 10

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
59 25
💬 Pridružite se raspravi!

Česta pitanja

  1. Kolika je plaća Znanstvenik Podataka u Brno, Czech Republic?

    Prosječna ukupna naknada za Znanstvenik Podataka u Brno, Czech Republic iznosi CZK 957,867.

  2. Kolika je minimalna plaća Znanstvenik Podataka u Brno, Czech Republic?

    Iako ne postoji minimalna plaća za Znanstvenik Podataka u Brno, Czech Republic, prosječna ukupna naknada iznosi CZK 957,867.

  3. Koja tvrtka najbolje plaća Znanstvenik Podataka u Brno, Czech Republic?

    Tvrtka koja najbolje plaća Znanstvenik Podataka u Brno, Czech Republic je Grab s prosječnom ukupnom naknadom od CZK 3,007,482.

  4. Imam drugo pitanje

