Imenik tvrtki
ZOE
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku

ZOE Plaće

Plaće u ZOE kreću se od $30,720 ukupne godišnje naknade za Korisnička Služba na donjoj strani do $166,414 za Ljudski Resursi na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika ZOE. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
Median $107K
Korisnička Služba
$30.7K
Ljudski Resursi
$166K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$139K
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u ZOE je Ljudski Resursi at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $166,414. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u ZOE je $122,742.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za ZOE

Povezane tvrtke

  • Databricks
  • LinkedIn
  • Amazon
  • Snap
  • Pinterest
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi