Imenik tvrtki
Zip Co
Zip Co Plaće

Plaće u Zip Co kreću se od $23,460 ukupne godišnje naknade za Financijski Analitičar na donjoj strani do $247,755 za Znanstvenik Podataka na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Zip Co. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/14/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $90.3K

Backend softverski inženjer

Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $79.1K
Poslovni Analitičar
$150K

Analitičar Podataka
$43.2K
Znanstvenik Podataka
$248K
Financijski Analitičar
$23.5K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$164K
Regrutер
$194K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$133K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Zip Co je Znanstvenik Podataka at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $247,755. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Zip Co je $132,760.

