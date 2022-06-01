Imenik tvrtki
Zions Bancorporation
Zions Bancorporation Plaće

Plaće u Zions Bancorporation kreću se od $35,323 ukupne godišnje naknade za Korisnička Služba na donjoj strani do $236,175 za Menadžer Proizvoda na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Zions Bancorporation. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $100K

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Znanstvenik Podataka
Median $118K
Informatičar (IT)
Median $108K

Poslovni Analitičar
Median $80K
Poslovne Operacije
$68.3K
Menadžer Poslovnih Operacija
$80.4K
Korisnička Služba
$35.3K
Investicijski Bankar
$70.4K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$236K
Menadžer Programa
$156K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Zions Bancorporation je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $236,175. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Zions Bancorporation je $90,200.

