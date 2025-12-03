Imenik tvrtki
Yext
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plaće
  • Softverski Inženjer

  • Sve Softverski Inženjer plaće

Yext Softverski Inženjer Plaće

Softverski Inženjer naknada in United States u Yext kreće se od $148K year za T2 do $263K year za T5. Medijan year paketa naknade in United States ukupno iznosi $152K. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Yext. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025

Prosjek Naknada Po Nivo
Dodaj komp.Poredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
T2
(Početni nivo)
$148K
$118K
$27.8K
$2K
T3
$160K
$137K
$23K
$147
T4
$192K
$171K
$20.3K
$750
T5
$263K
$200K
$61.6K
$1K
Prikaži 4 više nivoa
Dodaj komp.Poredi nivoe
Najnoviji podnesci plata
DodajDodaj kompDodaj kompenzaciju

Tvrtka

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv razine

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U tvrtki

Ukupna naknada

Osnovna | Dionice (god) | Bonus
Nema pronađenih plaća
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene pozicije
Plaće za stažiranje

Raspored Stjecanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Yext, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)



Primajte Verificirane Plaće u Vašu Poštu

Pretplatite se na verificirane Softverski Inženjer ponude.Dobit ćete detaljan prikaz kompenzacije putem e-maila. Saznajte Više

Ova stranica je zaštićena reCAPTCHA i Google Pravilima o Privatnosti i Uvjetima Pružanja Usluge se primjenjuju.

Uključeni nazivi

Pošaljite novi naziv

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Softverski Inženjer u Yext in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $263,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Yext za ulogu Softverski Inženjer in United States je $150,000.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Yext

Povezane tvrtke

  • Zendesk
  • ZoomInfo
  • Oracle
  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yext/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.