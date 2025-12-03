Softverski Inženjer naknada in United States u Yext kreće se od $148K year za T2 do $263K year za T5. Medijan year paketa naknade in United States ukupno iznosi $152K. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Yext. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
T2
$148K
$118K
$27.8K
$2K
T3
$160K
$137K
$23K
$147
T4
$192K
$171K
$20.3K
$750
T5
$263K
$200K
$61.6K
$1K
Tvrtka
Naziv razine
Godine iskustva
Ukupna naknada
|Nema pronađenih plaća
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U Yext, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:
25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
