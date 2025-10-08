Imenik tvrtki
Yandex Tehnički Project Menadžer Plaće u Moscow Metro Area

Tehnički Project Menadžer naknada in Moscow Metro Area u Yandex kreće se od RUB 1.47M year za G14 do RUB 8.42M year za G18. Medijan year paketa naknade in Moscow Metro Area ukupno iznosi RUB 4.14M. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Yandex. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/8/2025

Prosjek Nivo
Dodaj komp.Poredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.47M
RUB 1.33M
RUB 0
RUB 138K
G15
RUB 2.2M
RUB 2.2M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.56M
RUB 0
RUB 594K
G17
RUB 5.08M
RUB 4.33M
RUB 0
RUB 751K
Prikaži 2 više nivoa
Dodaj komp.Poredi nivoe

Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene pozicije

Raspored Stjecanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Yandex, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Tehnički Project Menadžer u Yandex in Moscow Metro Area ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od RUB 8,422,351. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Yandex za ulogu Tehnički Project Menadžer in Moscow Metro Area je RUB 3,932,180.

