Tip Dionica

RSU

U Yandex, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

25 % stječe se u 1st - GOD ( 6.25 % tromjesečno )

25 % stječe se u 2nd - GOD ( 6.25 % tromjesečno )

25 % stječe se u 3rd - GOD ( 6.25 % tromjesečno )

25 % stječe se u 4th - GOD ( 6.25 % tromjesečno )

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.