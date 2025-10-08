Quality Assurance (QA) Softverski Inženjer naknada in Russia u Yandex kreće se od RUB 1.62M year za G14 do RUB 4.84M year za G17. Medijan year paketa naknade in Russia ukupno iznosi RUB 2.59M. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Yandex. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/8/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.62M
RUB 1.58M
RUB 20.7K
RUB 22.5K
G15
RUB 2.37M
RUB 2.14M
RUB 0
RUB 226K
G16
RUB 3.45M
RUB 3.01M
RUB 2.3K
RUB 439K
G17
RUB 4.84M
RUB 4.43M
RUB 0
RUB 414K
Tvrtka
Naziv razine
Godine iskustva
Ukupna naknada
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U Yandex, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:
25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.