Full-Stack Softverski Inženjer naknada in Moscow Metro Area u Yandex kreće se od RUB 2.75M year za G14 do RUB 19.09M year za G19. Medijan year paketa naknade in Moscow Metro Area ukupno iznosi RUB 4.26M. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Yandex. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/8/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 2.75M
RUB 2.56M
RUB 187K
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.35M
RUB 2.31M
RUB 0
RUB 42.1K
G16
RUB 4.09M
RUB 3.46M
RUB 248K
RUB 387K
G17
RUB 5.75M
RUB 4.37M
RUB 751K
RUB 635K
Tvrtka
Naziv razine
Godine iskustva
Ukupna naknada
|Nema pronađenih plaća
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U Yandex, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:
25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.