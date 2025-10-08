Imenik tvrtki
  • Plaće
  • Softverski Inženjer

  • DevOps Inženjer

Yandex DevOps Inženjer Plaće

DevOps Inženjer naknada in Russia u Yandex kreće se od RUB 3.75M year za G16 do RUB 4.73M year za G17. Medijan year paketa naknade in Russia ukupno iznosi RUB 4.25M. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Yandex. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/8/2025

Prosjek Nivo
Dodaj komp.Poredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije ()
Bonus
G14
(Početni nivo)
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 3.75M
RUB 3.75M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G17
RUB 4.73M
RUB 4.44M
RUB 0
RUB 292K
RUB 13.46M

Tvrtka

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv razine

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U tvrtki

Ukupna naknada

Osnovna | Dionice (god) | Bonus
Raspored Stjecanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Yandex, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za DevOps Inženjer u Yandex in Russia ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od RUB 6,865,331. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Yandex za ulogu DevOps Inženjer in Russia je RUB 4,252,382.

Ostali resursi