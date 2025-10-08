Imenik tvrtki
Yandex
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plaće
  • Softverski Inženjer

  • Backend Softverski Inženjer

  • Saint Petersburg Metro Area

Yandex Backend Softverski Inženjer Plaće u Saint Petersburg Metro Area

Backend Softverski Inženjer naknada in Saint Petersburg Metro Area u Yandex kreće se od RUB 1.75M year za G14 do RUB 5.04M year za G17. Medijan year paketa naknade in Saint Petersburg Metro Area ukupno iznosi RUB 3.62M. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Yandex. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/8/2025

Prosjek Nivo
Dodaj komp.Poredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije ()
Bonus
G14
(Početni nivo)
RUB 1.75M
RUB 1.69M
RUB 16.7K
RUB 43.6K
G15
RUB 2.96M
RUB 2.64M
RUB 9.3K
RUB 306K
G16
RUB 3.45M
RUB 3.12M
RUB 25.2K
RUB 302K
G17
RUB 5.04M
RUB 4.54M
RUB 79.6K
RUB 420K
Prikaži 4 više nivoa
Dodaj komp.Poredi nivoe

RUB 13.46M

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Odigrani

Pregovarali smo tisuće ponuda i redovito postižemo povećanja od 30.000$+ (ponekad 300.000$+). Pregovarajte svoju plaću ili svoj životopis pregledajte od strane pravih stručnjaka - rekrutera koji to rade svakodnevno.

Najnoviji podnesci plata
DodajDodaj kompDodaj kompenzaciju

Tvrtka

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv razine

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U tvrtki

Ukupna naknada

Osnovna | Dionice (god) | Bonus
Nema pronađenih plaća
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene pozicije

Raspored Stjecanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Yandex, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (6.25% tromjesečno)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Primajte Verificirane Plaće u Vašu Poštu

Pretplatite se na verificirane Softverski Inženjer ponude.Dobit ćete detaljan prikaz kompenzacije putem e-maila. Saznajte Više

Ova stranica je zaštićena reCAPTCHA i Google Pravilima o Privatnosti i Uvjetima Pružanja Usluge se primjenjuju.

ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Backend Softverski Inženjer u Yandex in Saint Petersburg Metro Area ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od RUB 8,493,061. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Yandex za ulogu Backend Softverski Inženjer in Saint Petersburg Metro Area je RUB 3,340,188.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Yandex

Povezane tvrtke

  • InvestCloud
  • Cashfree
  • Xendit
  • PayU
  • Q4
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi